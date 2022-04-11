Mount Glen Road widening project beginning soon

LA GRANDE — The widening of a portion of one of the busiest roads maintained by Union County is set to begin soon.

The work will involve a 3.5-mile stretch of Mount Glen Road, running from Booth Lane to Standley Lane. The work will widen both sides of this portion of the road, which is north of La Grande.

“We will add a foot to both sides of the road,” said Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright.

Crews working on the project will grind a portion of both edges of the roadway, which are deteriorating, during the first part of the project.

“They will be ground to create straight edges,” Wright said.

The ground asphalt will be removed and then new asphalt will be installed to widen the road. The old asphalt will be added to the shoulder of the road and compacted. In the process of doing this the shoulder of Mount Glen Road will be expanded by compressing its soil and gravel.

The work will be a continuation of the widening of Mount Glen Road that started a year ago with the portion of the road from Blackhawk Trail Lane to Booth Lane, a stretch of about 3 miles.

Work on the project was slated to begin Monday, April 11, but was delayed due to snow.

“It will take about two weeks to complete,” Wright said.

Wright said an average of 1,400 vehicles a day travel on Mount Glen Road, making it one of the most heavily used roads maintained by Union County.

Wright said it is important to maintain the road, not only because of its heavy traffic but because it also is a popular bike route.

North Powder River Road project

The Mount Glen widening work is one of two road projects Union County will be involved in over the next five months. The second will be the repaving of a 5-mile stretch of North Powder River Road in southern Union County.

Union County will be paying 10% of the funding for the project and the remainder will be provided by the federal Forested Lands Access Program. The goal of the Federal Lands Access Program is to improve transportation facilities that provide access to, are adjacent to, or are located within federal lands, according to its website.

Wright said that maintaining North Powder River Road is critical because it receives so much use.

He said, “A lot of traffic accesses it to reach Anthony Lakes Highway,” which is the route used to reach Anthony Lakes Mountain Mountain Resort.

The paving project is expected to take four or five months to finish.

“We anticipate that the project will start in June and should be finished in October,” Wright said.

The Union County Public Works director said there will be traffic delays during the repaving of North Powder River Road. Traffic control devices and flaggers will be present for a portion of the time work is being done.