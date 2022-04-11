ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OR

Mount Glen Road widening project beginning soon

By DICK MASON The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 1 day ago

LA GRANDE — The widening of a portion of one of the busiest roads maintained by Union County is set to begin soon.

The work will involve a 3.5-mile stretch of Mount Glen Road, running from Booth Lane to Standley Lane. The work will widen both sides of this portion of the road, which is north of La Grande.

“We will add a foot to both sides of the road,” said Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright.

Crews working on the project will grind a portion of both edges of the roadway, which are deteriorating, during the first part of the project.

“They will be ground to create straight edges,” Wright said.

The ground asphalt will be removed and then new asphalt will be installed to widen the road. The old asphalt will be added to the shoulder of the road and compacted. In the process of doing this the shoulder of Mount Glen Road will be expanded by compressing its soil and gravel.

The work will be a continuation of the widening of Mount Glen Road that started a year ago with the portion of the road from Blackhawk Trail Lane to Booth Lane, a stretch of about 3 miles.

Work on the project was slated to begin Monday, April 11, but was delayed due to snow.

“It will take about two weeks to complete,” Wright said.

Wright said an average of 1,400 vehicles a day travel on Mount Glen Road, making it one of the most heavily used roads maintained by Union County.

Wright said it is important to maintain the road, not only because of its heavy traffic but because it also is a popular bike route.

North Powder River Road project

The Mount Glen widening work is one of two road projects Union County will be involved in over the next five months. The second will be the repaving of a 5-mile stretch of North Powder River Road in southern Union County.

Union County will be paying 10% of the funding for the project and the remainder will be provided by the federal Forested Lands Access Program. The goal of the Federal Lands Access Program is to improve transportation facilities that provide access to, are adjacent to, or are located within federal lands, according to its website.

Wright said that maintaining North Powder River Road is critical because it receives so much use.

He said, “A lot of traffic accesses it to reach Anthony Lakes Highway,” which is the route used to reach Anthony Lakes Mountain Mountain Resort.

The paving project is expected to take four or five months to finish.

“We anticipate that the project will start in June and should be finished in October,” Wright said.

The Union County Public Works director said there will be traffic delays during the repaving of North Powder River Road. Traffic control devices and flaggers will be present for a portion of the time work is being done.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Road work begins in Godfrey, Alton

GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday began intermittent lane restrictions on U.S. 67/Illinois 3 and 111 (Godfrey Road and Homer Adams Parkway). The work is expected to be completed by the end of May. A minimum of one lane will remain open in both directions at all times.
GODFREY, IL
WBKO

I-65 road work to begin soon in Simpson Co.

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Road work on I-65 in Simpson County will cause travel delays in the coming weeks. According to the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet, the project involves rehabilitating and resurfacing both directions of I-65 from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line to the Warren County line, a nearly 14-mile stretch of interstate.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
explore venango

Liberty Street Streetscape Project Will Start Soon in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. – PennDOT and the City of Franklin announced today the start of the Liberty Street Streetscape Project in downtown Franklin early next month. The project includes the sidewalks along the section of Liberty Street (Route 8/62/322) from the intersection with 12th Street to the intersection with 14th Street.
FRANKLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Grande, OR
Government
County
Union County, OR
City
La Grande, OR
Union County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
WCIA

Work begins on downtown revitalization project

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Paxton is getting some much-needed updates to its downtown. Construction is already underway to remove old light posts and awnings off the main street. It’s a project the mayor has been really eager to get done. Work has blocked some parking spaces, but business overs don’t seem to […]
PAXTON, IL
OBA

Work on moving water line for Canal Road widening nearing end

Most new mains have water, individual tie-ins are the next project phase. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Water Authority is putting the final touches on the moving of water mains on Canal Road from Doc’s Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar to the recreation center ahead of a planned widening of that stretch of city street.
KOLR10 News

Expect road crews on West Bypass as resurfacing project begins April 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning the week of April 4, 2022, MoDOT and contractor crews will begin working on West Bypass (U.S. Route 160) in Springfield. The project also includes intersection improvements at West Bypass and Kearney Street. The new driving surface will be installed between Interstate 44 and James River Freeway. Crews will also install […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Wright
WIFR

IDOT starts $6.5 million widening project on West State St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation unveiled the details of a new street widening project in Rockford set to finish this September. US Business Route 20, also known as W. State St. in Rockford is widening from two to four lanes. Nearly $6.5 million has been allocated for the project which will include new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a bike path.
ROCKFORD, IL
Northern Virginia Daily

VDOT sets hearing for I-81 widening project at Strasburg

The public can weigh in on a state highway project to widen Interstate 81 near Strasburg. The project, part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, widens a portion of the highway southbound near Strasburg and the Shenandoah/Warren County line by adding a 12-foot-wide lane between mile markers 295.4 and 299.6. Improvements also include a 10-12-foot wide, paved shoulder built along the median.
STRASBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Uban Construction#Union County Public
WNCT

Operation spring clean begins soon

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Greenville Utilities will soon begin “Operation Spring Clean,” our annual preventive maintenance program to ensure that GUC customers continue to receive high-quality water.  “Operation Spring Clean” will run from March 20th through June 17th.  During the 13-week program, all 722 miles of water distribution lines on GUC’s system will be cleaned. […]
KWQC

Bettendorf delays Devil’s Glen Road apartment rezoning

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission has delayed a rezoning vote that could eventually bring more than 100 new rental units to Devil’s Glen Road. The proposed project would consist of four three-story buildings, covering approximately 10 acres. But the location, just across from Devil’s...
BETTENDORF, IA
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
467
Followers
104
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy