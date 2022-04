The Philadelphia Flyers added yet another skilled forward to their lineup, as the organization officially signed Bobby Brink to a three-year entry-level deal on Sunday afternoon. One day after Brink celebrated winning a national championship with his teammates at the University of Denver, his lifelong dream of playing in the National Hockey League came true. He is expected to make his NHL debut with the Flyers on Tuesday evening as the team takes a short trip down I-95 to take on the Washington Capitals.

