ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, KS

Apartment shooting leaves Kan. teen boy dead, girl injured

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Police say a shooting in Mission, Kansas, has left one teen dead and another injured. The...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Mission, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Mission, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap#The Kansas City Star
KMBC.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in fiery crash on I-70 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed, another was hurt after a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck Friday morning on Interstate 70 near Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas. The wreck was reported just before 7:45 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a preliminary...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Man killed in overnight shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 10400 block of East Truman Road around 11:15 p.m. According to police, they arrived on scene where they found a 33-year-old man inside a home with multiple gunshot...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy