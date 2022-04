The phenomenon of every TV having a built-in operating system is a relatively new thing. There was a time when big-screen, high-resolution TVs were coming out that didn’t have a way of accessing streaming services and apps on their own. Instead, people needed to hook up a Blu-ray player, cable box, or a Chromecast to get access to their favorite movies and shows. If you happen to own one of those TVs and want to give it a new lease on life, you should check out the Google Chromecast with Google TV. It’s a great device that can turn any TV into a smart TV, and you can get it for just $40 at Best Buy today — a 20% discount.

