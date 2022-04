On Wednesdays, we wear pink spotlight Retail Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. One Friday night, Jacqueline Quirk walked into Target after a long day at work. All she wanted were some Oreos and milk, only to find that that basically the *entire* shelf of Oreos was sold out. She told us she remembers thinking that “someone in the supply chain—somewhere—didn’t do their job, either at the store level, the distribution center, the manufacturing plant, or the forecaster at HQ.” That story has stuck with her, especially now as the director of procurement and co-manufacturing at beauty brand Alaffia.

