UEFA

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico Madrid stadium for Man City Champions League clash

By Reuters
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour"...

