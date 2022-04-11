ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

AMC+’s ‘Moonhaven’ First Look Teases Life on the Moon

By Katie Campione
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago

AMC+ has released a first look at its upcoming series “Moonhaven,” which hints that there will be life on the moon. The series is set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The Monday-dropped...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayelet Zurer
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Manganiello
Person
Dominic Monaghan
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Teases#Amc Studios
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Brie Larson Joins ‘Fast & Furious 10’

The next “Fast & Furious” is getting some additional Oscar-winning talent. Best Actress winner Brie Larson is joining the family for “Fast & Furious 10,” franchise star and producer Vin Diesel revealed on Instagram. A source with knowledge further confirmed news of Larson’s casting to TheWrap.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
hypebeast.com

'The Offer' Trailer Reveals the Chaotic Making of 'The Godfather'

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming ten-episode series The Offer, following the mayhem behind the production of The Godfather. The trailer shows Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy, played by Miles Teller, tasked with adapting Mario Puzo’s (Patrick Gallo) best-selling 1969 novel, The Godfather, which follows the notorious Corleone mob family.
MOVIES
People

The Batman Locks in HBO Max Premiere Date

The Batman is coming home soon. Now in theaters, Robert Pattinson's take on the DC Comics character will launch on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM ET, as reported by Deadline. Also starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina...
MOVIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
Deadline

1960s Hawaii Crime Drama Series ‘The Islands’ In The Works At Peacock From ‘The Eternals’ Scribes Kaz & Ryan Firpo, Justin Lin & Steven Yeun

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing a 1960s crime saga set in Hawaii from The Eternals writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo, Fast & Furious director Justin Lin and The Walking Dead and Minari star Steven Yeun. The Islands, inspired by true events, is a story about American Imperialism, the fall of a kingdom, and the changing of a way of life. The serialized crime drama comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; Perfect Storm Entertainment; Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment; and Yeun’s Universal Remote. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who wrote the $400 million-grossing Marvel film...
HAWAII STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy