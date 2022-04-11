ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

By JayCee
 3 days ago
JayCee

The sheriff's department is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing from the Lafayette area.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department, the 15-year-old is Jaidyn Capritto, and she was last seen on April 8th in Carencro.

Jaidyn Capritto is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department believe that she is still in the Carencro area.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she may be, you are encouraged to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337 232 9211. You can also use the LPSO app to send a tip, or call Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

Jaidyn, if you are in need of someone to talk to, or if you are in need of assistance, there are people who can help. The National Runaway Safeline has resources to help keep you safe. You can click the link to chat with a counselor or to get more information, or you can call 1-800-RUNAWAY.

