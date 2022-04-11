Super Region 1 Title 2019-2020 Winner – Collin Wickramaratna

University of Kansas fans are still celebrating a week after the men’s basketball National Championship win. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga was there. A sea of blue and red filled Massachusetts Street as thousands of fans came to celebrate the Jayhawks’ National Championship win. Players paraded through downtown Lawrence Sunday. The crowd was full of students and alumni from KU. Peter Campbell, a current student, was perched on his friend's shoulders fighting for a view of the parade. He said he watched the game Monday and didn’t expect the Jayhawks to win. “So then, when we won I didn’t really, I didn’t believe that it had happened. And then it was just kind of a mob move to Mass Street, it was pretty crazy.” Campbell said he was 8-years-old in 2008, when KU last won the NCAA championship, so it meant a lot to celebrate a win as a college student now.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO