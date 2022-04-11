ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Unidentified man found floating in sea by patrolling Cozumel officers

By Cozumel News
riviera-maya-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCozumel, Q.R. — Drowning has been said the likely cause of death after a man was found floating face down in...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

The Staten Island Advance

Police identify man found floating in water at Silver Lake Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD identified the man found floating in the water at Silver Lake Park on Tuesday as John Steele of Silver Lake. The body of the 87-year-old man was pulled from the Silver Lake Park reservoir on Tuesday morning. The incident was called around 6:35 a.m. and prompted a large emergency response involving an FDNY rescue unit, NYPD investigators and EMS workers.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cozumel#Patrolling#Drowning#Vive Seguro
Vice

‘If There Is No Body, There Is No Crime’: 21 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The discovery of 21 bodies this week in a clandestine grave in the northern Mexican state of Sonora happened thanks to an anonymous tip. A man told the group of women looking for their missing family members to take an excavator to the backyard of an ordinary-looking house in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, a six-hour drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

20 people dead after shooting at cockfighting venue in Mexico

Twenty people were shot and killed in central Mexico on Sunday, the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) said in a statement. Authorities were called to the scene at around 10:30 pm following reports of an attack on a venue often used for hosting illegal betting on cockfights in the town of Las Tinajas, Michoacan state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL

Body found floating in Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — Police are currently investigating the death of a man who's body was found floating in the Mississippi River Friday evening. The body was found by a boat captain around 6:00 near the Canal Street ferry docking area. After it was reported to 911, the body was recovered and brought to shore, where EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

At least 3 dead after shooting, dramatic police chase on beach in Acapulco, Mexico

At least three people were killed in a shooting and a subsequent chase by police officers Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The prosecutor's office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant. Police then chased the attackers down the beach as they were "escaping towards the sea," officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

107 migrants found in trailer; truck driver expected $5K

A man said he was offered $5,000 for smuggling more than 100 migrants through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35, according to an arrest affidavit. Daniel Chavez was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants. A tractor-trailer driven by Chavez arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 8:45 p.m. March 30. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection after a K-9 unit allegedly alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle. Agents would discover 107 migrants inside the trailer. Border Patrol said the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala hiding. A migrant from Guatemala held as material witness made arrangements to be smuggled to New York for approximately $19,000. Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case. In a post-arrest interview, Chavez stated he was offered $5,000 for smuggling the migrants through the checkpoint. Border Patrol encourages the community to report suspicious activity at 1-800-343-1994.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

Deputy fired after found drunk in patrol vehicle

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired after another deputy found him drunk in a patrol vehicle. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said in a press release early Saturday morning that a deputy arrived at the Duck-Thru in Hamilton at around 9:41 p.m. on Friday and saw Deputy Hillard Wilson […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
KPLC TV

Sheriff’s Office: Missing man found deceased in pond

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 82-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday morning has been found dead in a pond, according to officials with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. Paul A. Brown, 82, who had dementia, was last seen walking from his residence on Corbina Road around 1:30 a.m.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

