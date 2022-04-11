Unidentified man found floating in sea by patrolling Cozumel officers

A man said he was offered $5,000 for smuggling more than 100 migrants through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 35, according to an arrest affidavit. Daniel Chavez was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrants. A tractor-trailer driven by Chavez arrived at the Interstate 35 checkpoint at about 8:45 p.m. March 30. The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection after a K-9 unit allegedly alerted to possible contraband within the vehicle. Agents would discover 107 migrants inside the trailer. Border Patrol said the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala hiding. A migrant from Guatemala held as material witness made arrangements to be smuggled to New York for approximately $19,000. Homeland Security Investigations special agents took over the case. In a post-arrest interview, Chavez stated he was offered $5,000 for smuggling the migrants through the checkpoint. Border Patrol encourages the community to report suspicious activity at 1-800-343-1994.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO