The Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Frank Vogel. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement released by the team. "Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO