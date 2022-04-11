ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Looks Like Kelly Ripa & Hubby Mark Consuelos Are Loving Calling Michigan Home

By Lisa Marie
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 3 days ago
It seemed like the minute their youngest son signed on to wrestle at the University of Michigan, talk show host Kelly Ripa and actor-husband Mark Consuelos were attached to the Mitten state. Now, it looks like the couple is calling Ann Arbor home...for now. The Live with Kelly &...

Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
