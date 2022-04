If a documentary is a journey, then it’s one where you don’t know the destination when you set off. When filmmaker Iliana Sosa sat down with a friend in 2014 and told a friend about her grandfather, Julián, and the monthly bus trips he would take from Durango Mexico to visit his family in El Paso and Albuquerque, she thought nothing of it. “I thought my family was very typical. ... I’m Mexican American, and that’s always been our way of life, going in between both countries, so I didn’t think it was very special.” However, her friend heard something more. “She [told] me, ‘Oh, you should probably film that.’”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO