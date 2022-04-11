ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Person of the Week: Diane Baima

WISN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Milwaukee Public School teacher is...

WISN

Milwaukee resident identified as person of interest in NYC subway attack

MILWAUKEE — A person of interest in the New York City subway shooting is from Milwaukee. New York City Police identified him Tuesday evening as Frank James, 62. WISN 12 News went to his last known Milwaukee address near 6th & Clarke. There, federal agents were speaking to a man outside that home. When they saw our camera, they moved to the back of the house for several minutes. The agents then emerged and said nothing as they got into their cars to leave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man shot to death in Bay View

MILWAUKEE — A 58-year-old man was shot to death Friday morning in Bay View. It happened about 10:25 a.m. on East Smith Street near the Clark gas station on South Howell Avenue. Milwaukee police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances leading up to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
WISN

4 Wisconsinites file FCC complaints on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Four Wisconsin residents filed complaints with the Federal Communications Commission over Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock during the Oscars. The incident happened on March 27 during ABC's live telecast. Smith slapped Rock and used profanity after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, actress Jada...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

$22K in new rewards offered in homicides of 2 women

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Crime Stoppers announced two new rewards in the cases of two women who were killed. The group and family members of the victims held a press conference Tuesday morning to plead for new information in the cases. "We gotta get those people off the streets because...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Friends honor man killed in bar shooting near Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Friends and loved ones honored a man shot and killed over the weekend at a bar near the Deer District. Police said Shannon Freeman, 30, was shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday inside The Loaded Slate. A witness who was with Freeman at the bar told WISN...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Milwaukee Public School#Ukrainian#American
WISN

Milwaukee Diaper Mission celebrates new home

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Milwaukee Diaper Mission officially moved into its new home Wednesday with an official ribbon cutting and warehouse warming event. The Milwaukee Diaper Mission was founded in the fall of 2020 by Meagan Johnson, who realized there were little to no resources in the area to address diaper need; an issue that impacts one in three families across the country, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Doggy Day at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Deer District went to the dogs on Saturday. The plaza outside of Fiserv Forum hosted its first-ever Doggy Day. People brought their furry friends to downtown Milwaukee to check out local vendors and try out dog-related activities. Doggy Day also helped raise money for Winston's Wishes. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Social Media wrongful death lawsuit

KENOSHA, Wis. — Christopher Dawley was, by all accounts, a typical teenager. “He loved his car, he loved music, he loved rock n roll,” said Matthew Bergman, the family’s attorney. “He overslept like teenage boys do, played his music too loud, all the stuff that teenage boys do.”
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Fashion show helps raise money to send kids to prom

MILWAUKEE — The COVID-19 pandemic canceled many proms in 2020 and 2021 but not this year. Although prom isn't canceled, it is still expensive. Many families can not afford to send their child to the big dance. According to the most recent survey from Visa, American families spend an...
MILWAUKEE, WI

