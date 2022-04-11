Person of the Week: Diane Baima

MILWAUKEE — A person of interest in the New York City subway shooting is from Milwaukee. New York City Police identified him Tuesday evening as Frank James, 62. WISN 12 News went to his last known Milwaukee address near 6th & Clarke. There, federal agents were speaking to a man outside that home. When they saw our camera, they moved to the back of the house for several minutes. The agents then emerged and said nothing as they got into their cars to leave.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO