This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth’s (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has made two significant changes to its board. The company named FLGC CEO Luis Merchan as board chair and announced that former Amazon executive Tim Leslie, who is currently serving as chair of Flora Growth’s advisory board, will join the company’s board of directors and audit committee.

