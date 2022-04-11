ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine's Passamaquoddy Tribe members hold rally to push for clean water

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) -- Members of Maine’s Passamaquoddy Tribe held a rally outside the State House on Monday to push for clean drinking water. Members of the tribe at Pleasant Point Reservation say they're upset because for the last 40...

WGME

New PFAS bill draws controversy amongst Maine's farmers

AUGUSTA (WGME) - A new bill, LD 1911, is trying to prevent PFAS, the forever chemicals, from entering the ground or drinking water in Maine. One group, Maine Work Boots Alliance, is concerned what this bill would mean for some of Maine's farmers. “We could do a tremendous amount of...
thecentersquare.com

Maine proposal would allow tribes to offer sports wagering

(The Center Square) – Maine's federally recognized tribes could have exclusive rights to develop sports betting in the state under a proposal going before lawmakers. A newly-amended legislative proposal that's gaining support would update a decades-old compact with the state's Wabanaki Nations – the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Micmac and Houlton Band of Maliseet – allowing them to set up an online sports gambling market, including setting regulations and taxes on bets placed on professional sports.
The Conversation U.S.

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students – a pandemic solution left out of a new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next. How did the COVID-19 pandemic initially affect the school lunch program? In March 2020, nearly all U.S. K-12 school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
The Independent

US: Discrimination based on opioid treatment violates law

A deepening opioid epidemic is prompting the U.S. Department of Justice to warn about discrimination against those who are prescribed medication to treat their addictions.In guidelines published Tuesday, the department's Civil Rights Division said employers, health care providers, law enforcement agencies that operate jails and others are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act if they discriminate against people for taking prescription drugs to treat opioid use disorder.“People who have stopped illegally using drugs should not face discrimination when accessing evidence-based treatment or continuing on their path of recovery,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.The nation's addiction overdose...
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
WGME

Younger Mainers may soon face new regulations on the water

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Mainers may soon face new requirements on the water. State lawmakers are about to send legislation to Governor Janet Mills' desk which will affect people who are 25 years old and younger. Starting in 2024, people who are born on or after January 1, 1999, and...
The Ithaca Voice

Local activists rally to push Ithaca’s Green New Deal

ITHACA, N.Y.—Local activists and community members rallied at the Bernie Milton Pavilion Friday afternoon to demand action with the Ithaca Green New Deal. In attendance was Luis Aguirre-Torres, sustainability director for the City of Ithaca, as well as Sunrise Ithaca, Ithaca High School’s Green Team, the Learning Farm and the Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America, among other local individuals.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Montana's proposed new clean water metrics create consternation

For more than two years the groundwater around Worden and Ballantine in Eastern Montana was unsafe to drink after the water district there discovered nitrates in the water in alarmingly high levels in 2019 — high enough to be mortally dangerous to infants. It also left the Worden Ballantine...
WGME

Maine Senate confirms first Black justice to state's highest court

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to confirm Judge Rick Lawrence to the state’s highest court. Lawrence will be the first Black justice to sit on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. A legislative panel voted last week to confirm Lawrence to the Maine Supreme Judicial...
