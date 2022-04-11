ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboards For Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Spotted In L.A.

By Autumn Hawkins
1051thebounce.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Utopia finally be released? Travis Scott’s fourth studio album, Utopia, was rumored to have been put on hold due to the tragedy at Astroworld. Now, it looks as if the long-delayed album will be...

