This evening brings about an exciting show for skywatchers — an asteroid the size of a small house will make a close, but safe, flyby of Earth. According to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), asteroid 2022 GN1 will pass within 79,000 miles (127,000 kilometers) of Earth, or about one-third of the distance between the Earth and the moon, later this evening. Although the space rock is categorized as a "potentially hazardous asteroid" by CNEOS due to its close encounter with Earth, the asteroid will not impact our planet.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO