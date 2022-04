If you were to think of an animal with ten limbs, an immediate answer would be a crab or a lobster, but certainly not an octopus. But recently, scientists at the American Museum of Natural History and Yale pulled out an incredibly rare animal fossil from their collection — not a crustacean, but an ancestor of the octopus and vampire squid, despite having ten arms instead of eight!

