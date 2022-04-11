ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Lasers endanger record number of aircraft; Jacksonville is third-worst in Florida

By WJCT News
wjct.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Coast Guard helicopter was on a routine training mission on Sept. 1, 2021, over Green Cove Springs when a blinding light shot skyward at it, according to the federal arrest...

news.wjct.org

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Orange Park, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Business
City
Orange Park, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Industry
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Industry
Orange Park, FL
Business
City
Palm Beach, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Aircraft#International Airports#Coast Guard#Tampa International#Wjct News#The Florida Times Union
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Naples, Florida

"We can’t become a nation of hamburger flippers and insurance salesmen." The person who said the statement above is a first-generation immigrant. He immigrated to the United States in 1967 at 16 and created something out of nothing.
NAPLES, FL
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 2 richest people in Jacksonville

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the two wealthiest people in Jacksonville. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy