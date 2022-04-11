Trevor Story Set To Miss Second Straight Game Due To Illness

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox were hoping to have Trevor Story back in the lineup when the team opens a three-game set with the Tigers in Detroit on Monday. But Boston’s big free agent splash will miss his second straight game as he deals with a non-COVID illness.

Boston manager Alex Cora revealed that Story will be out again during a Monday morning appearance on MLB Network Radio. Cora added that the second baseman did not fly with the team to Detroit from New York on Sunday night.

Story, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal with Boston three weeks ago, was 1-for-8 with a double, two walks and two strikeouts in his two games during Boston’s opening series against the Yankees. He was 0-for-5 in his Red Sox debut on Opening Day, before going 1-for-4 in Saturday’s loss.

Jonathan Arauz got the start in place of Story for Sunday night’s win in New York, going 0-for-2 with an RBI on a fourth-inning sac fly. He was replaced by Christian Arroyo, who started in right field, at second base late in the game.

Boston is looking for its second straight win after salvaging the final game against the Yankees on Sunday night. Righty Michael Wacha is on the hill for the Red Sox, opposed by righty Matt Manning for the Tigers.