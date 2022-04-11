ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Story Set To Miss Second Straight Game Due To Illness

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox were hoping to have Trevor Story back in the lineup when the team opens a three-game set with the Tigers in Detroit on Monday. But Boston’s big free agent splash will miss his second straight game as he deals with a non-COVID illness.

Boston manager Alex Cora revealed that Story will be out again during a Monday morning appearance on MLB Network Radio. Cora added that the second baseman did not fly with the team to Detroit from New York on Sunday night.

Story, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal with Boston three weeks ago, was 1-for-8 with a double, two walks and two strikeouts in his two games during Boston’s opening series against the Yankees. He was 0-for-5 in his Red Sox debut on Opening Day, before going 1-for-4 in Saturday’s loss.

Jonathan Arauz got the start in place of Story for Sunday night’s win in New York, going 0-for-2 with an RBI on a fourth-inning sac fly. He was replaced by Christian Arroyo, who started in right field, at second base late in the game.

Boston is looking for its second straight win after salvaging the final game against the Yankees on Sunday night. Righty Michael Wacha is on the hill for the Red Sox, opposed by righty Matt Manning for the Tigers.

SFGate

Devers singles through shift, lifts Red Sox over Tigers 5-3

DETROIT (AP) — Rafael Devers singled through the open shortstop area with the infield shifted to the right side, driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3. “Teams are going to attack him a certain way and he feels like he has to swing hard. It’s the other way around,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “Just take what they give you. That’s the mark of a professional hitter.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Torey Krug May Play Vs. Bruins On Tuesday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins fans may get to see old friend Torey Krug for the first time since he left the team. The Blues’ defenseman hasn’t played since March 22 after sustaining an upper-body injury, but he returned to practice this week and has a chance to play Tuesday night in Boston, according to head coach Craig Berube. From Craig Berube: Torey Krug and Tyler Bozak are both coming on the trip. "They're getting close." As for a chance one or both play? "There's a chance one (will play) tomorrow." Krug? "Maybe, I don't know yet. I've got to decide."#stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10)...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Snubbed For Season’s Final Player Of The Month Award

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum has some bulletin board material to bring into the NBA Playoffs. Despite earning three Player of the Week awards in March, the Celtics star did not bring home the NBA’s final Player of the Month award of the 2021-22 season. Tatum had a March for the ages, averaging 32.8 points per game while leading Boston to an 11-2 record over his 13 contests. He scored 30 or more points nine times last month, including a three-game stretch where he averaged 45 points per game in wins over the Grizzlies, Nets and Hornets, highlighted by his 54-point...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

An Appreciation For Celtics’ Incredible Second-Half Turnaround

BOSTON (CBS) — Back in the early days of 2022, not many thought the Celtics would be hosting a playoff series. Now they have a chance to host at least two. Boston capped off an incredible second-half turnaround by winning its 51st game on Sunday, a blowout win over the hibernating Grizzlies to clinch the two-seed in the Eastern Conference. It’s fair to say that when the ball was dropping to bring in 2022, very few could have seen the Celtics (sitting at 17-19 on the season) rising from the play-in tournament to the two-seed in the East. Or win 51...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

