‘American Idol': Sage McNeely Dubbed Top 5 Material After Hypnotic Take on ‘Jolene’ [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 3 days ago
American Idol’s Top 24 contestants made their way to Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, as part of their next stop for the Season 20 singing competition. Twelve of those 24 took the stage on Sunday evening (April 10), singing a song of their choice in hopes of...

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa

