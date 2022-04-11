ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Bailey, Australian rock legend and the Saints frontman, dies aged 65

By Jonathan Horsley
Guitar World Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Australia's most influential rock bands, the Saints rose to prominence on the back of the punk-rock energy of 1976 hit (I'm Stranded) Chris Bailey, the co-founder and frontman of Australian rock stalwarts the Saints, has died, aged 65. His death was announced by his bandmates on social...

www.guitarworld.com

loudersound.com

Saints singer Chris Bailey dead at 65

The death of Chris Bailey, frontman of Australian punk rock legends The Saints, has been confirmed by the band. Chris Bailey, frontman with influential Australian punk icons The Saints, has died. He was 65. The news was confirmed in a social media post from the band (opens in new tab),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Rock Band#Australian#Oxley High School#Guitar World#Total Guitar
