Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently expressed that his team does not necessarily need an elite level, mobile quarterback to have sustained success. "No, I don't think you need that," Campbell said last week, per Lions beat writer Dave Birkett. "I think that those guys like that are obviously, they're special. And they certainly can give you a better chance. But no, I don't believe you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO