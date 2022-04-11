ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Kingdom Hearts 4 sparks Star Wars crossover rumours in announcement trailer

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhOqt_0f5rYnEa00

A new mainline entry into the Kingdom Hearts series received a surprise announcement during its 20th anniversary celebrations in Japan.

The trailer for Kingdom Hearts IV closed out the celebrations and was attended by series director, Tetsuya Nomura as well as series’ composer, Yoko Shimomura.

In the announcement trailer, Sora returns with an updated look at the beginning of an epic new saga, likely taking place after the events of Kingdom Hearts III .

The new storyline has been called the “Lost Master Arc” by the game’s creators and it begins with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a giant enemy who bears a resemblance to the “heartless” foes featured in previous titles.

Players are introduced to the Quadratum, a large, expansive city set in a realistic looking world – a far cry from the cartoonish worlds previously featured in the series, such as Twilight Town.

Want to know more, see what’s got fans buzzing and watch the new trailer in full? Then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Kingdom Hearts IV’ announcement trailer

Announced alongside a Kingdom Hearts mobile game, the trailer for Kingdom Hearts IV opens in a new city with main series protagonist Sora waking up after arriving there “seven days ago.”

The city quickly descends into chaos as a towering creature arrives, while Sora summons his keyblade to battle with it, two hooded figures (presumably from the remnants of Organisation XIII) can be seen overlooking the battle.

Towards the end of the trailer, Donald and Goofy also make an appearance, with the addition of a new character named “Strelitzia” who is obscured in darkness.

The trailer ends with the phrase “magic in the making”, indicating that the game is likely still in the early stages of development. No official release date was announced during the trailer but a disclaimer saying “a recap video of this event will be available at a later date.”

‘Kingdom Hearts IV’ shows potential ‘Star Wars’ crossover

In one frame of the announcement trailer (approximately four minutes and forty two seconds in) a frame of a forested area features a disc-shaped object in the background, which many people are theorising could be the foot of an AT-AT, the four-legged combat vehicle featured in Empire Strikes Back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvUsf_0f5rYnEa00

It’s currently unclear if this is really the case but as Kingdom Hearts is well-known for featuring new and classic Disney characters and settings from properties like The Little Mermaid , Tron , Pinocchio and Toy Story ,another Disney-owned property wouldn’t be out of place in the Kingdom Hearts universe.

If that’s the case, we can look forward to seeing Sora wielding a keyblade lightsaber.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on PS5 games and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for another Star Wars game? Read our full review of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Character

Marvel's Avengers is bringing back a fan-favorite character with the game's next update. It remains to be seen if Crystal Dynamics will expand the roster of the Avengers game following the release of Spider-Man. Given the game's faltering popularity, Spidey may very well be the final playable character added to the game, but datamining leaks in the past suggest otherwise. Whatever the case, the game's next update does not come with a new playable character, but it does feature one NPC in particular.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Reveal Reportedly Coming in May

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 might be one of the worst kept secrets in gaming. Electronic Arts basically confirmed the sequel during an earnings call last summer, but the publisher has been notably quiet over the last few months. Well, it seems fans won't be waiting too much longer for information, as a reveal is reportedly coming during Star Wars Celebration in May. Industry insider Jeff Grubb stated as such during an episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, confirming what many fans have been expecting. Grubb has a terrific track record, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Finally Lands Major Box Office Record in Japan

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been on a roll for some time now and it looks like the prequel film is well worth the hype. The anime movie has finally reached international shores and it just made a mark on Japan's box office record!. Back in December, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Shimomura
Person
Tetsuya Nomura
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
ComicBook

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Release Date Revealed

Monster Hunter Rise developer Capcom has revealed that the upcoming expansion, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, will officially launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on June 30th. The announcement of the release date for the much-anticipated DLC was part of the previously announced digital event focusing on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. In addition to the release date, a new trailer and further details on the expansion were also revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Another Star#Bears#Video Game#Kingdom Hearts Iv#Kingdom Hearts Iii
ComicBook

Kingdom Season 4 Trailer Has Landed: Watch

Kingdom has had to jump over some serious hurdles in recent years thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, with the fourth season originally delayed as a result. With the upcoming season being revealed to hit in Japan on April 9th next month, Kingdom has revealed a brand new trailer that will further explore the popular anime series that still has a manga running and will also continue to explore the fictional history of the creation of China and the wars that forged its future.
COMICS
ClutchPoints

Far Cry 6 X Stranger Things crossover showcased in new trailer

Recently released by Ubisoft, a free DLC mission for Far Cry 6 introduced a special crossover event featuring characters and lore from the show “Stranger Things” a popular horror mystery series on Netflix. In this update simply titled “The Vanishing“, players will have to explore a twisted and mutated version of Yara from Far Cry 6, which is now filled with demonic and nightmarish creatures from the Stranger Things series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Star Wants To Crossover With Doctor Strange

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ in a couple of weeks, and the press tour is kicking it into high gear. The cast and crew attended a premiere in the United Kingdom last night, and a lot of interesting tidbits are coming out of the screening, including Oscar Isaac's very interesting team-up idea. Now, another cast member has revealed who they'd want their character to work with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Japan
POPSUGAR

Here's Where "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Falls in the Star Wars Timeline

A number of live-action Star Wars projects have gotten the green light on Disney+ following the success of "The Mandalorian," and next up is the highly-anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series starring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular character. Alec Guinness first brought Obi-Wan to life in the 1977 film before McGregor began portraying a younger version in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The last time McGregor appeared as Obi-Wan was in the 2005 film "Revenge of the Sith." Now, McGregor will be bringing the Jedi to the small screen for the first time when "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on May 25, aka the 45th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope," the first film in the franchise.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson pens emotional tribute as she bids farewell to beloved home

Major changes are coming Rebel Wilson's way. The star is reminiscing as she bids farewell to a huge aspect of her life. Following the announcement that she was putting on the market her fabulous Sydney home, the actress just revealed to fans through a series of Instagram Stories that the house has officially sold.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Announces New Galactic Pals Series of Shorts

Star Wars fans currently find themselves in a bit of a drought when it comes to new series, as Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett wrapped up earlier this year and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is still more than a month away, but younger audiences have a lot to be excited for, as StarWars.com announced the all-new series of animated shorts Star Wars Galactic Pals, with the first two installments having debuted today. The first six episodes will debut between now and April 26th on StarWarsKids.com, with six more episodes being unveiled later in 2022.
COMICS
hackernoon.com

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Review

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not a single game with one storyline but a collection of games, each following the original nine movies broken down into trilogies. Each episode takes you on an adventure through the events of the corresponding film and its legendary characters. The developers have put enormous effort into building a universe that is both huge and cozy, making you want to come back to it after completing the episode. The freedom of exploration is probably amongst the best features of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Asmongold Doesn't Think the Avengers Would Fit in Kingdom Hearts 4

Square Enix released a trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4 this past weekend, and it's leading to quite a bit of speculation from fans. A segment from the trailer has set off quite a bit of buzz that the game might feature characters and elements from the Star Wars universe. If that does prove to be the case, it's not a stretch to imagine that Marvel characters could also appear. During a recent stream, Asmongold weighed-in on that possibility, stating that he didn't think that heroes like The Avengers would be a good fit for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

599K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy