Dana Point, CA

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival to Feature Stevie Nicks, Pink, Jack White as Headliners

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
Eddie Vedder , who has made efforts to include a more proportionate of women on the bill at his Ohana Festival than is typical at rock festivals, is going the extra mile this year, putting female headliners at the top of the bill on two out of Ohana’s three nights.

At the sixth annual gathering in southern California Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Stevie Nicks will headline the first night, and Pink will lead the pack on closing night. In-between, Vedder himself and Jack White will co-headline on Saturday night.

Other marquee acts playing during the three oceanside days include St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Brittany Howard, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, the Revivalists, Manchester Orchestra, Khruangbin and Broken Social Scene, the last of which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 album “You Forgot It in People” by playing it in its entirety.

Pop superstar Pink may be the most surprising headliner on the bill, given that the festival has mostly skewed toward a strong rock ‘n’ roll focus, but as fans know, she brings a strong rock edge to her music that should ultimately prove a comfortable fit with the rest of the lineup, even if she has a different core audience.

Also on the bill are Gang of Youths, Dermot Kennedy, Grouplove, Kolohe Kai, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Inhaler, Joy Oladokun, Curtis Hardin, Kevin Morby,  Bomba Estereo, Cautious Clay, Dope Lemon, Briston Maroney, Noga Erez, Madison Cunningham, Beach Goons, Devon Gilfillian, S.G. Goodman, Y La Bamba, CMAT and Habibi.

Although festival organizers had indicated last year that Ohana might try out other locations in the future, it will be back at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

It will be just one weekend this year, as opposed to the two it spread out to in 2021, due to high demand for a long-awaited reappearance by Pearl Jam, which is not on the lineup this time.

Three-day passes and single-day tickets are available. Presale tickets will be available for those who sign up for early access at ohanafest.com, starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. General tickets go on sale Thursday, also at 10 a.m. PT.

