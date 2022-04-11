Monday clickable

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 1 day ago

Rain is becoming widespread this afternoon...

fox8.com

WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soaking rain, snow north

A surplus of orders caused the company website to crash. John says a church camp near his Poland home is helping refugees with housing and getting documentation. A strong spring storm system is tracking towards the Great Lakes.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper level clouds increasing in our skies. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions for the day ahead. Temperatures are still chilly this morning as we get started in...
PANAMA CITY, FL
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

April snowstorm poses major threat to newborn cattle

Nearly halfway through the month of April is the heart of calving season, and for ranchers in the northern Plains, the blast of wintry weather will endanger the lives of their most fragile animals. As a springtime snowstorm barrels through a swath of the nation's midsection, some ranchers have found...
SIDNEY, MT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Mild, breezy at times Monday

Despite a cold front coming through Monday we'll still see temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50s. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers possible for Monday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 10 AM to 8 PM in Emmet, Cheboygan, Antrim, Presque Isle, Otsego, Alpena, Montmorency, and Charlevoix Counties. Look for up to 5 inches of snow. Snow showers today. Heavier from around Gaylord to St. Ignace...from 3 to 5 inches. Lighter amounts north and south of that corridor...one to 3 inches of snow. Highs will vary a great deal. Highs in the Upper Peninsula will be 28 to 34 degrees...and highs in the northern Lower will be from 30 to 50 degrees. The warmer temperatures will be south of Cadillac. Wind is light and variable. And don't look for much sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Is Winter (Weather) Really Over? Here's What Spring Snowstorms Have Delivered Recently

Spring may have officially arrived, but that doesn't mean winter weather is over. Another two to three named winter storms typically occur after the spring equinox. There have been named winter storms as late as mid-May in recent years. That didn't happen last spring, as the last named storm was...
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Boston

Long Ride Up Mount Washington Worth The Trip To Experience ‘World’s Worst Weather’

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) – Standing at nearly 6,300 feet, Mount Washington, New Hampshire is the tallest peak in New England and a place unlike any other. It’s been nicknamed “The Rock Pile” and it’s home to the “world’s worst weather”. In fact, up until recently, the summit held the record for strongest wind gust ever recorded on Earth. My trip to the summit of Mount Washington recently was made possible a Snow Cat, a combination of a bus and a plow on wide, tank-like tracks. A ride up the mountain in the summer is a white-knuckle ride. In the middle of...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Showers continue, but above-average temperatures on the way

Showers continue overnight but skies clear for sunshine on Tuesday. The first part of Wednesday should be dry with some sunshine. The afternoon will feature clouds and a few showers around along with gusty winds and temperatures in the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

Blizzard may have silver lining for farmers and ranchers

The livestock industry has taken many blows over the past years, from the drought to the rising price of proper feed. And the snow we’re expected to get brings its own share of problems. Ranchers are already working to keep their herds warm — including stocking up on extra blankets and windbreaks. But there may […]
AGRICULTURE

