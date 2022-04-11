Monday clickable

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 10 AM to 8 PM in Emmet, Cheboygan, Antrim, Presque Isle, Otsego, Alpena, Montmorency, and Charlevoix Counties. Look for up to 5 inches of snow. Snow showers today. Heavier from around Gaylord to St. Ignace...from 3 to 5 inches. Lighter amounts north and south of that corridor...one to 3 inches of snow. Highs will vary a great deal. Highs in the Upper Peninsula will be 28 to 34 degrees...and highs in the northern Lower will be from 30 to 50 degrees. The warmer temperatures will be south of Cadillac. Wind is light and variable. And don't look for much sunshine.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO