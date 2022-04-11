For All Mankind - Season 3 - Date Announcment Promo

Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. Starting Battlestar Galactica again after all these years – since I first watched the show even coming late to it in 2014 feels something of a homecoming – it’s the first show that I watched on Netflix that wasn’t an original back when it was on Netflix in the UK, now streaming on Peacock through Now/Sky – and it drew me in and kept me there right from the start. This was after of course – after I watched 33 on a re-run on UK television channel hopping and coming across a pilot episode that began with a “previously on” – I only found out during the ad breaks that there was a mini-series prior; but that didn’t matter, by then I was hooked – drawn in and couldn’t tear my eyes away from it. 33 may be the quickest a show has ever straight-up grabbed my attention.

