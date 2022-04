With the 2022 legislative session officially over as of March 9, bills which survived the state House of Representatives and Senate are now headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk to be signed into law. While many of the bills that garnered controversy — including House Bill 1134, which would have limited what Indiana school teachers were able to discuss with students — didn’t get enough votes (or a vote at all) to pass, several bills which could potentially become laws have been met with partisan gridlock and concerns from citizens.

