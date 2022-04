April 15 (UPI) -- On Nov. 27, 1978, Dianne Feinstein -- then the 45-year-old president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and two-time failed mayoral candidate -- effectively announced her retirement from politics. It was a foggy morning, and Feinstein greeted reporters at City Hall by telling them she...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO