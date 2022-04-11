ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders re-sign kicker Joey Slye to 2-year contract

ESPN
 1 day ago

The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye on Monday, a move designed to solidify a position that was in flux much of last season. Slye signed a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Believes The Growing Tom Brady Rumor

After a 39-day retirement, Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the legendary quarterback has since been linked to another team. There have been rumors that Brady was actually close to coming back and joining the Miami Dolphins, where he’d have teamed up with Sean Payton, who also retired this offseason after almost two decades coaching the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'

Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson is going all-in on Denver sports

Russell Wilson is already endearing himself to Denver Broncos fans ... but not only Broncos fans. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded on March 16 for a significant haul -- two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant. Though leaving the team where he had defined himself as a quarterback must have been a bit of a shock, Wilson has been keeping busy by supporting as many other Denver teams as he possibly can.
DENVER, CO
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft April 12

The 2021 football season is over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft April 12. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. With the franchise tag being placed on Cam Robinson, the Jaguars will likely go with a defensive...
NFL
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With 1 Team

We’re not sure what kind of off-shore bank account the Los Angeles Rams are using, but reportedly the reigning Super Bowl champs could have been “in contact” with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have had contact with the 2019 Defensive...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Kickers#American Football#The Associated Press#Panthers
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom start at left tackle? Does Tavon Young solve the CB issue?

Voluntary minicamp is next week. But before players head to Halas Hall, Brad Biggs answers your Chicago Bears questions weekly. I know free agency signings don’t all happen in March and there’s plenty of time for the Bears to keep making additions. But given the lack of signings at offensive tackle, is that a vote of confidence from Ryan Poles to Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom to be reliable ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Re-Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Pittsburgh Steelers retained a veteran piece of their offensive line unit Tuesday. J.C. Hassenauer, who filled in admirably at center for Pittsburgh last season, was tendered by the Steelers as an exclusive rights free agent earlier in the year. The team announced that he signed the tender via Twitter;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Signed Veteran NFL Tight End

The Atlanta Falcons have added a veteran tight end. The Falcons have announced that they’ve signed former Titans tight end Anthony Firkser. It’s only a one-year deal, though the financial terms of it weren’t disclosed. Firkser was third on the Titans in terms of receiving yards this...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Christopher Vizzina commits to Clemson Tigers football team

Clemson received a commitment from ESPN 300 quarterback Christopher Vizzina on Tuesday, giving the Tigers football program two pledges to its 2023 class. Vizzina, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback out of Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama, is rated as ESPN's No. 79 prospect overall. He chose the Tigers over a final list of Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Ole Miss.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign OL J.C. Hassenauer

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer has signed his restricted free agent tender, keeping him on the roster for the 2022 season. Hassenauer played 13 gams in 2021, including three starts. He played the final two games of the season at center while Kendrick Green dealt with an injury. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Free agent DT Vincent Taylor to visit Falcons

The Falcons are still scouring the free-agent market, and rightfully so. Atlanta has one of the worst rosters in the league, and it’s not going to get better overnight from the 2022 draft class. Most recently, the Falcons have their eyes on Vincent Taylor and will host the former Texans defensive lineman on a visit, according to Tom Pelissero.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy