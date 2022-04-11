Experts Weigh In On Keeping Pets Safe During Rattlesnake Season In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

Hotter temperatures have brought out creatures of all kinds, like rattlesnakes. Rattlesnakes are a hazard for not only humans, but pets too.

AZ Family reported that two Phoenix residents saw the dangers of rattlesnakes first hand earlier this week. Chris and Clare Treanor's dog, Murph, was bitten by one and killed. Their other dog, Halo, was also bitten but thankfully made a full recovery. Chris said, "It's been horrible. He was a good boy."

Arizona Animal Experts' Mark Hammond said that rattlesnakes aren't generally looking for trouble. Hammond explained, " Rattlesnakes are totally deaf. So, many times when snakes rattle it's a defense mechanism."

Experts suggest rattlesnake training for dogs. Rattlesnake training is a way to help dogs and humans know when a snake is nearby so that everyone can keep the proper distance.

Resident Elissa Heimburger had many of her dogs trained. She explained, "As soon as the dog pays any kind of attention to the snake, they give them a shock. And it usually only takes one or two times, and they’re trained. There was one time where there was one off the trail, and she steered clear."

The Treanor family had their dogs trained years ago as well. But, experts say that it is important to give a refresher course. Chris said, "We got complacent. Just thought it couldn’t happen to us. And we learned it the hardest way you could learn it."