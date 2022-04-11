New multi-site development to bring more affordable housing to downtown Louisville

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Pompano Beach celebrates the grand opening of its newest affordable housing development. The Marquis Apartment Homes is located at 1850 Martin Luther King boulevard. Pompano Beach’s mayor calls affordable housing the bedrock of that community. “People think that it’s great. Everyone is coming here with money and it is great, but we still have to have places for the rest of us to live and we got to have people to work and not everybody makes a million dollars.” “I’m proud Pompano Beach has been at the forefront delivering this type of product.” The rental complex has a hundred units. It was built as a joint project between the cornerstone group in partnership and the Christian Clergy Council.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO