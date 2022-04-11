ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man Shot, Critically Wounded After Pulling Gun on Officers at Harbor Police Headquarters

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ez7YA_0f5rSHpM00
A San Diego Harbor Police vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

A 29-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday when he was shot by officers in front of the San Diego Harbor Police headquarters.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. at 3380 N. Harbor Drive, according to San Diego Police Lt. Adam Sharki.

The man used the callbox in front of the building to request police assistance and an officer went outside, Sharki said.

The man who called was sitting in a gray Honda Civic in the parking lot. “As the officer approached the vehicle, the male produced a handgun and pointed it at the officer,” Sharki said. The officer took cover behind a pillar and radioed for help.

“The male continued to point the gun at the officer and other responding officers. The officer fired his service weapon multiple times at the male,” the lieutenant said. “A sergeant and a lieutenant who responded to assist also fired their service weapons. At that point, the male dropped the firearm and was taken into custody.”

Harbor police officers rendered medical aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, Sharki said.

Homicide detectives investigating the shooting recovered a firearm from the suspect’s vehicle, he said.

The names of the involved officers were not released, but Sharki said the first responding officer has been employed by the Port of San Diego Harbor Police for approximately seven years, the sergeant for approximately 22 years and the lieutenant for about 24 years. All three are currently assigned to patrol.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man pulled gun on police before fatal shooting, video shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alexandro Rosales didn’t hesitate when police approached his SUV the night of Feb. 19. He flung open the door and raised a gun, body-worn camera footage released Thursday shows. “Hey man, what’s goin’ on — Whoa, drop the gun!” an officer shouts as Rosales levels the firearm at him. Two officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTAL

Police: Texarkana man shot, wounded by girlfriend

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana is expected to survive after police say his girlfriend shot him Friday morning during a domestic dispute. According to Texarkana, Texas police, officers responding to reports of shots fired in the 6200 block of Sandlin Ave. around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning arrived to find a 34-year-old man who had been shot by his girlfriend during a domestic altercation.
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Shooting#Honda#La Prensa San Diego
NBC Washington

Fairfax County Police Release Footage After Officer Shot Man in Lorton

The Fairfax County Police Department released body camera footage Wednesday after an officer shot and wounded a man last month in Lorton. An officer shot Michael Vaughn, 34, on Feb. 15 after police say he emerged from a van parked on a suburban street while holding a rifle. Video shows...
LORTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Gov. Whitmer race impacted by fatal shooting, former police chief says ‘she’s not a real friend of policing’

The fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black man by a Grand Rapids police officer this month has created a new source of contention in the Michigan governor’s race. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday calling for a “transparent, independent investigation” into the shooting of Patrick Lyoya who was killed on April 4 after a traffic stop. She said she spoke to Lyoya’s family and “our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US News and World Report

Police: Robbery Suspect Shot, Wounded After Firing at Cops

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities said opened fire on police after he tried to rob a coffee shop was shot and wounded by officers following a vehicle pursuit. The attempted robbery occurred around 8 a.m. Monday in North Olmsted, a western suburb of Cleveland. The man fled the shop and shot at officers before he jumped into a vehicle and sped away, with police in pursuit, authorities said.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
NBC Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded Following Argument in South Austin

A person was in custody after a man was shot following an argument Saturday night in South Austin on the Northwest Side. A group of individuals including the man, 32, and a 20-year-old man were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy