Bellefontaine, OH

Bill and the Belles sing country with a twist this weekend

By Russell Florence Jr.
dayton.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee-based band Bill and the Belles will perform vintage country with a contemporary twist Saturday, April 16 at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. Known for combining a stringband format with signature harmonies, candid songwriting and pop sensibilities, the group is hitting the...

www.dayton.com

WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBUR

5 things to do this weekend, including the Revels Spring Sing and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! With it being the official start of spring and a holiday, this weekend is packed with events. The famous Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade returns after two years and the Revels Spring Sing performance is on to usher in the new season. If you’re opting for a quieter weekend, you can visit Boston Public Library for a special environmental exhibition.
BOSTON, MA
Pitchfork

Plants Singing

Punko treats songs like invocations. The Newcastle-via-Melbourne musician, real name Liv Jansz, makes percussive, lo-fi synth music, filled with lamentations for the past and prayers for the future. Across her debut album, Plants Singing, she wishes away not just a toxic relationship, but the memory of it, too: “It’s hard to remember knowing you at all,” she sings on “Undivided,” repeating the first four words as if to pull them into reality. This type of steely, considered repetition appears on nearly every song on Plants Singing, and for good reason: “Songwriting can be very predictive,” Punko said last year. “Often the things you write about come true, so I have found that by writing about future […] versions of myself who are in a better place, I am opening up a door for that person to come to life.”
MUSIC

