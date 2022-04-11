ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Man dead after driving tractor-trailer the wrong way down I-85 in Troup County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sz8g_0f5rR4Ox00
Tractor-trailer Stock photo of a tractor-trailer. (Jose Luis Stephens/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man driving the wrong way down I-85 in Troup County has died, according to Georgia State Patrol.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driver entered the southbound lanes of I-85 near mile marker seven going north just before 1:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Another tractor-trailer that was traveling south, crashed into the tractor-trailer going the wrong way, pushing it across the median and into southbound traffic. The tractor-trailer going the wrong way then hit another vehicle.

Investigators say the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not been released.

I-85 was shut down for approximately six hours while crews worked the scene. It has since reopened.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
County
Troup County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Troup County, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Man killed in crash on I-85 North in Gwinnett County

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
SUWANEE, GA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#I 85#Georgia State Patrol#Tractor#Tv News#Traffic Accident#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFMZ-TV Online

1 person dead after driving in wrong direction on Route 222

WYOMISSING, Pa. – One person was killed in a serious car crash late Wednesday night in Wyomissing. The driver who died was driving in the opposite direction on Route 422 westbound and then northbound Route 222, and struck two other cars, a Wyomissing police officer said. The driver was...
WYOMISSING, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMJ.com

Salem man dead after crash on I-680

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a driver who died after a traffic accident along Interstate 680 in Beaver Township late Tuesday. Troopers say 43-year-old Hosto Pena was driving an SUV that veered off the Interstate near the Route 164 exit ramp shortly before 11 p.m.
SALEM, OH
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION
NECN

Man Crashed Into 5 Cars After Driving Wrong Way on Route 1: Saugus Police

A Saugus man was arrested on Thursday night by Saugus Police following a car crash along Route 1 in which police say the driver was traveling the wrong way. Saugus Police say Jonathan Sevoich, 32, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 1 when he entered the parking lot and crashed into five cars.
SAUGUS, MA
MyArkLaMiss

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, LA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
63K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy