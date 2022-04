The Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) says that they are investigating a Friday night shooting incident that was targeted at one of their officers. No one was injured, with no fatalities reported, according to KCRG, but at about 11:27 p.m. on Friday, April 8, the CRPD reportedly received multiple calls of gunshots being fired in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. The shots were fired at the unnamed officer's home, garage, and a take-home squad car.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO