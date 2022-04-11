ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Robert Joseph Vorhees

By Watson-King Funeral Home
HAMLET — Robert Joseph Voorhees, 82, of Hamlet, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, April 8, 2022 at his home.

He was born June 7, 1939 in Essex County, New Jersey, a son of the late Robert E. and Marie Bieger Voorhees.

Mr. Voorhees was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He was a mechanic at Russell Bennett Chevrolet and before retiring he worked for the City of Rockingham.

He was preceded in death his brothers, Billy, Donald, Eddie, Kenny and Jimmy; and a sister, Carol.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet with the Rev. Fidel C. Melo officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Co. Memorial Park.

Surviving, his wife of 58 years, Caroline S. Voorhees of Hamlet; children, JoAnn Caulder(Eddie) of Rockingham, Robert J. Voorhees (Dannie Weatherford) of Hamlet and Ryan Hearne of Hamlet; grandchildren, Nicki Caulder (Frank Smith), Randi Jo Caulder (Damian Infinger), Erin Voorhees and Christopher Voorhees; great-grandchildren, Braylon Smith and Matthew Guinn; a brother, Alan Voorhees (Darlene), and sisters Marie, Eileen, Marlene and Margaret.

The family will receive friends Monday from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at his home, 2040 Airport Road, Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 U.S. Hwy. 1 N. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Voorhees family.

