ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons hosting UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on top-30 visit

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dc0Tj_0f5rNLtX00

Despite drafting Kyle Pitts fourth overall last year, the Atlanta Falcons have a need at the tight end position after losing both Lee Smith and Hayden Hurst over the offseason.

Smith retired after the 2021 season while Hurst signed with the Bengals in free agency. The 2022 NFL draft is just a few weeks away, though, and the Falcons will have the chance to add a No. 2 tight end with one of their nine picks.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Atlanta is meeting with UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich.

Dulcich is a good all-around athlete who’s made steady production as a receiver at UCLA. In 2021, he racked up 42 catches for 725 yards (17.3 yards per reception) and five touchdowns.

The Falcons are also set to meet with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

NFL Mock Draft Monday: Four edge rushers off the board first | Locked On NFL Draft podcast

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is suddenly now just over two weeks away in what is expected to be a highly unpredictable NFL Draft. But that isn't stopping us from putting out new mock drafts every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast. Hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts every Monday and give their analysis on what they think might happen in this year's draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

History tells us Falcons have long odds at landing franchise quarterback in 2nd round of NFL draft

Much like 2008 and 2001, the Falcons are in quarterback limbo. After trading Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick, Atlanta will be looking for a new signal caller for the first time in over a decade. Even though this crop of quarterback prospects is less impressive than in previous years, history tells us at least one of them will pan out for an organization.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
North Carolina State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Believes The Growing Tom Brady Rumor

After a 39-day retirement, Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the legendary quarterback has since been linked to another team. There have been rumors that Brady was actually close to coming back and joining the Miami Dolphins, where he’d have teamed up with Sean Payton, who also retired this offseason after almost two decades coaching the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Sam Howell
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Game Haus

Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Minnesota Vikings are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Bengals#Packers#American Football#Ucla Te Greg Dulcich#The Atlanta Falcons#Draft#Te#Colts Chargers#Panthers#Tar Heels#Steelers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson basketball makes a splash in the transfer portal

Today, Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell landed a big commitment as guard Jaelin Llewellyn committed from the transfer portal. After taking his official Clemson visit this past weekend, the first team-all- Ivy League guard decided Tiger Town is where he wants to play his final season. This is a big signing for the Tigers as the guard position became increasingly thin with both Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor electing to enter the transfer portal. Last season for Princeton, the first team-all- Ivy League guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game while shooting nearly 45% from the field and 39% from three. His performance helped lead Princeton to a No.1 seed in the Ivy League tournament, with a close loss to Yale in the championship ending their hopes at a spot in the tournament. Jaelin Llewellyn is a happy addition to the team and has the opportunity to have a significant impact next season for Brownell and the Tigers.    
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Free agent DT Vincent Taylor to visit Falcons

The Falcons are still scouring the free-agent market, and rightfully so. Atlanta has one of the worst rosters in the league, and it’s not going to get better overnight from the 2022 draft class. Most recently, the Falcons have their eyes on Vincent Taylor and will host the former Texans defensive lineman on a visit, according to Tom Pelissero.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Alabama WR John Metchie to meet with Patriots on Top 30 visit

The New England Patriots are meeting with Alabama Crimson Tide WR John Metchie on Tuesday on a Top 30 visit ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple reports. Metchie met with the Patriots at the NFL combine earlier this offseason. It’s possible the Patriots are giving him special attention due to his injury concerns, with Metchie suffering an ACL tear in Dec. 2021.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy