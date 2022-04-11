Falcons hosting UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on top-30 visit

Despite drafting Kyle Pitts fourth overall last year, the Atlanta Falcons have a need at the tight end position after losing both Lee Smith and Hayden Hurst over the offseason.

Smith retired after the 2021 season while Hurst signed with the Bengals in free agency. The 2022 NFL draft is just a few weeks away, though, and the Falcons will have the chance to add a No. 2 tight end with one of their nine picks.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Atlanta is meeting with UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich.

Dulcich is a good all-around athlete who’s made steady production as a receiver at UCLA. In 2021, he racked up 42 catches for 725 yards (17.3 yards per reception) and five touchdowns.

The Falcons are also set to meet with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.