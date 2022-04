BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Maryland Racing Commission has suspended horse trainer Bob Baffert, barring him from running horses in the upcoming 147th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. Baffert was also suspended for 90 days by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, California Horse Racing Board, and the New York State Gaming Commission for drug violations in the 2021 Kentucky Derby with the late Medina Spirit. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert last spring through 2023 and cited a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses including now-deceased colt Medina Spirit after he won the Kentucky Derby. A postrace drug test revealed the corticosteroid betamethasone in his...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO