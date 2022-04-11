GoTab expands into Canada, unveils new way to speed up online ordering

Click here to read the full article. Rolled out as part of the company’s 2022 Investor Day, the five-pronged strategy is targeting $12.5 billion in revenue by 2025.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalDenim Brands Address the Need for Adaptive JeansShuffle Board: New PVH and C&A Sustainability Chiefs, Canada Goose Names PresidentCalvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Owner: Russia-Ukraine War Limits 2022 OutlookBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Comments / 0