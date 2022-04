Bonnie Joy Hayes, 79, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, MO. Bonnie was born in Maryville, MO on November 5, 1942, to Harold Atchison and Mildred May (Farquhar) McCown. She was raised in Burlington Junction, MO, and...