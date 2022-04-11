ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

DARCIE MARTIN AND THE VISIONWORKS TEAM

By Mary Ann Schumacher
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Darcie Martin and the...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

STAFF OF THE STANLEY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – PAST & PRESENT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like the staff of the Stanley Correctional Institution, past and present, to receive a Sunshine Award. I have worked at the Stanley Correctional Institution for twenty years and the work their employees do every day should be acknowledged. The hours the staff put into serving the State of Wisconsin is not recognized by many but has been so appreciated over the years. You have chosen a career that in the long run will benefit you and your families. I appreciate all the hard work you do, even if I haven’t said it enough.
STANLEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SHELLI LABARRE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Shelli LaBarre for the Sunshine Award. Shelli is an outstanding special education assistant at South Middle School. She is a total rock star! Her heart and soul are so warm, comforting, calm, caring, and filled with a ton of patience! I look forward to seeing her each day. I appreciate everything she does for our students and especially in our classroom.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MISSY RAUSS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Missy Rauss is very deserving of the Sunshine Award. She is a great example, always showing kindness and is always willing to help. Missy has been a dedicated employee to Meadowbrook at Black River Falls for over 18 years. She is the type of person you can go to for anything and she is always thinking of others. When she is with you, she is a true ray of Sunshine. Thank you, Missy, for all you do for the residents and staff day in and day out. Please give her this award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DR. BRENT CARLSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Brent Carlson for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Carlson and his surgical team are the absolute best in my book. I had knee replacement surgery and within a matter of a few hours I was up and walking with crutches. I was able to go to my daughter’s home that evening to recover! I have been doing and feeling awesome since. Thank you, Dr. Brent, and your team!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

John Siegel announces candidacy for La Crosse County Sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The race for the next sheriff of La Crosse County is expanding. Thursday morning, Captain of Investigations for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department John Siegel announced his candidacy for the department’s top position. Siegel has 28 total years of experience in law...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Police Department welcomes K9 Bolt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department is introducing K9 Bolt to their K9 Unit. In a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, the Eau Claire Police Department says that Bolt was born and raised in the country of Germany. Bolt responds to his commands in the German language. The Eau Claire Police Department says in their social post that Bolt is trained in narcotics, apprehension, and tracking. The Eau Claire Police Department says that Bolt’s areas of narcotics detection consist of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and MDMA.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evelyn A. Martin

Evelyn A. Martin (nee Bodden), 86, of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1935, to the late Joseph and Irma (nee Bintzler) in the Town of Theresa. Evelyn graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1955. On February 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Martin at St. Kilian in Campbellsport. Together they raised their five children. She was a member of St. Anthony Ladies Society and Resurrection Catholic Church. Evelyn enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends and making quilts. She loved to listen to country and old-time music. Evelyn also enjoyed trips up to Green Bay with friends and going to musicals at the Fireside. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.
KEWASKUM, WI
WEAU-TV 13

L.E. Phillips Senior Center welcomes new Executive Director

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Senior Center welcomes its first new Executive Director in 16 years. On April 1st, 2022, Jackie Minor started her new position as Executive Director. Minor found out about the position as a member of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center. As someone who has...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Eau Claire, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Festival Foods building new store in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - People living in or around Chippewa Falls will soon have a new option for grocery shopping. It was announced this month that Festival Foods is coming to Chippewa Falls. Milwaukee-based real estate firm Wangard Partners sold 7.4 of 60 acres of land at the intersection...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Volunteers build beds in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteers spent their morning making sure kids throughout the Chippewa Valley have a comfortable place to sleep. Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Wisconsin-Chippewa Falls Chapter built 20 beds to donate to families in need. Volunteers from leadership Eau Claire also helped Saturday. While they had...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers basketball snags UW-Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee has confirmed on social media he has committed to transfer to the Badgers. The Wisconsin native made the Horizon League All-Freshman team this past season after averaging over 11 points, 2.8 rebounds and almost 2 assists a game. The six-foot McGee...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Bowman leaving Wisconsin to play closer to his Detroit home

MADISON, Wis. – Guard Lorne Bowman is leaving Wisconsin to play somewhere closer to his Detroit home. Bowman played 22 games this season and averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebound and 10.4 minutes. He had taken a leave of absence for the entire 2020-21 season and returned home to deal...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Student charged in La Crosse Central threat from Nov.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A student who is suspected of emailing a threat to a La Crosse school has been charged. 17-year-old Elijah Kline is charged with one count identity theft-avoidance and a second count disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 10, 2021, authorities responded to a...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viroqua grannies have game on basketball court

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Viroqua basketball team is making quite a name for itself — but not because of its record.  The Driftless Dribblers have won only a handful of games, but the team’s other stats are far more impressive.   In a game driven by numbers, the scoreboard has nothing on the hardwood warriors who make the shots....
VIROQUA, WI
WIFR

Get paid to watch baseball in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp baseball team has a unique position open for the 2022 season. The team tweeted about the offer around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Tuesday is opening day at ABC Supply stadium. The Sky Carp take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers tonight at 6:35 p.m.
BELOIT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A Look Inside: La Grander’s Cheese Curds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here in Wisconsin, cheese-making is a family business. Tucked away in rural Clark county you’ll find La Grander’s Hillside Dairy. This family of Master Cheesemakers have made quite a name for themselves by creating quality cheese products including cheese curds. In “A Look Inside” WEAU takes a look at those cheese curds have become a mainstay in a Wisconsin restaurant chains delicious menu.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Hair dye challenge benefits ECCHA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four Manz Elementary School staff members have purple hair thanks to a fundraiser. As an incentive to raise money for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, four staff members at Manz agreed to let two 5th graders put purple streaks in their hair if the students raised at least $450.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Inaugural Born to Shine Prom

