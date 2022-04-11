JULIE VOLLENDORF

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (Chippewa County Department of Public Health) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health awarded numerous Friends of Public Health. Each year the Chippewa County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) recognizes a person or agency who has been an exceptional Public Health partner within our community. The Friend of Public Health Award recognizes those individuals or agencies that have modeled public health values in the community and encouraged others to support public health. This year the Chippewa County Department of Public Health Leadership Team and the Professional Advisory Committee decided to award numerous Friends of Public Health related to the department’s vision, “The Healthiest County to Live, Learn, Work, and Play.” All of these individuals have made an impact in improving our community’s health, and we would like to recognize them for their involvement and partnership. Continue reading to learn more about the specific contributions from each of the Awardees.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO