ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

JULIE VOLLENDORF

By Mary Ann Schumacher
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Julie...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

HOLLY BERTLING

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My neighbor, Holly Bertling, helped me through a difficult winter. I am handicapped and Holly was kind enough to bring my mail in when I couldn’t get out with my scooter. She also checks on me regularly. Thank you, Holly. Please give her the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

COLLEEN KOLPIEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colleen Kolpien is my sister and she is like a mom to me. She loves to work, even at the age of 77. She also loves to camp and she loves all the animals she has. She helps me a lot. I couldn’t imagine not having her in my life. She really is my SUNSHINE!!! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DR. BRENT CARLSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Brent Carlson for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Carlson and his surgical team are the absolute best in my book. I had knee replacement surgery and within a matter of a few hours I was up and walking with crutches. I was able to go to my daughter’s home that evening to recover! I have been doing and feeling awesome since. Thank you, Dr. Brent, and your team!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Volunteers build beds in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteers spent their morning making sure kids throughout the Chippewa Valley have a comfortable place to sleep. Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Wisconsin-Chippewa Falls Chapter built 20 beds to donate to families in need. Volunteers from leadership Eau Claire also helped Saturday. While they had...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Society
WEAU-TV 13

Fundraiser looks to help Ashley Peggs fight cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A fundraiser with kids in mind is helping a Chippewa Valley mom battling cancer. Families and community members came out to Action City in Eau Claire to raise money for Ashley Peggs. She is the ex-wife of former Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs. A few months ago,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Play Space opens in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Five-dollar fun for anyone 12 months through 99 years and beyond. The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire opened its Play Space in downtown Chippewa Falls Friday morning, promoting learning and fun at a reasonable rate. Currently open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fridays...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Police Department welcomes K9 Bolt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department is introducing K9 Bolt to their K9 Unit. In a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, the Eau Claire Police Department says that Bolt was born and raised in the country of Germany. Bolt responds to his commands in the German language. The Eau Claire Police Department says in their social post that Bolt is trained in narcotics, apprehension, and tracking. The Eau Claire Police Department says that Bolt’s areas of narcotics detection consist of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and MDMA.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Pedersen named new President of Regis Catholic Schools

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Regis Catholic Schools is announcing Paul Pedersen is named the new President of Regis Catholic Schools. The release by Regis Catholic Schools says that Pedersen, an alumnus who graduated in 1989, has served as the Regis High School and Regis Middle School Principal for the past seven years. This makes Pedersen the third longest serving principal of Regis High School since 1963. Petersen has 26 years of experience in education.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraisers#Weau
WEAU-TV 13

New Marshfield museum keeps war history alive

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - History buffs in north central Wisconsin will soon have a new place to explore. The ‘War Room Museum’ will open to the public on May 1st. Unlike most museums, it’s a smaller more intimate view of war history. Despite its size, you could spend hours looking through mementos.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Western Wisconsin school referenda largely pass in Spring Election

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - School referenda on the ballot for districts across western Wisconsin largely passed after the results were counted from Tuesday night’s Spring General Election. 81 school referenda questions were on Wisconsin ballots Tuesday, with about a quarter of them posed to voters in the western third...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Student charged in La Crosse Central threat from Nov.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A student who is suspected of emailing a threat to a La Crosse school has been charged. 17-year-old Elijah Kline is charged with one count identity theft-avoidance and a second count disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 10, 2021, authorities responded to a...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Festival Foods building new store in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - People living in or around Chippewa Falls will soon have a new option for grocery shopping. It was announced this month that Festival Foods is coming to Chippewa Falls. Milwaukee-based real estate firm Wangard Partners sold 7.4 of 60 acres of land at the intersection...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WEAU-TV 13

Kickin’ it in the Park for NF

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - “Kickin it in the Park for NF” is a fun filled family event that is organized by local families to bring awareness and funding to fight Neurofibromatosis; a genetic disorder affecting approximately one in every 2,500-3,000 births that currently has no cure. The...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Clean Up Call: Volunteers needed for 14th Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - April is Earth month, and now is the time to get your team registered for a major city clean up. The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up is back for its 14th year. In just two weeks, businesses, families and community members will take to the parks, streets and waterways of Eau Claire, to clean up trash, plant flowers and freshen up the city.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers visits Northstar Middle School, speaks on student mental health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is making stops across the state to talk about his student mental health initiative. On Thursday Gov. Evers was in Eau Claire at Northstar Middle School. Gov. Evers first announced his “Get Kids Ahead” initiative during his State of the State address earlier this year.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse building first new fire station in 55 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new fire station in La Crosse is marking the start of one era, and the end of another. For the first time in 55 years, a brand new station will soon be ready for use by the La Crosse Fire Department. The facility is...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County Department of Public Health awards numerous Friends of Public Health

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (Chippewa County Department of Public Health) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health awarded numerous Friends of Public Health. Each year the Chippewa County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) recognizes a person or agency who has been an exceptional Public Health partner within our community. The Friend of Public Health Award recognizes those individuals or agencies that have modeled public health values in the community and encouraged others to support public health. This year the Chippewa County Department of Public Health Leadership Team and the Professional Advisory Committee decided to award numerous Friends of Public Health related to the department’s vision, “The Healthiest County to Live, Learn, Work, and Play.” All of these individuals have made an impact in improving our community’s health, and we would like to recognize them for their involvement and partnership. Continue reading to learn more about the specific contributions from each of the Awardees.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Reward for information about bald eagle shot near Colfax now over $18,000

ANTIGO, Wis. (WEAU) - An eagle shot two weeks ago in Chippewa County, Wis. is recovering while the reward for information about the shooting increases. The Raptor Education Group in Antigo, Wis. said in a Facebook post late Monday night that they are “cautiously optimistic” about the eagle’s progress in recovering from being shot.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy