HOLLY BERTLING

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Missy Rauss is very deserving of the Sunshine Award. She is a great example, always showing kindness and is always willing to help. Missy has been a dedicated employee to Meadowbrook at Black River Falls for over 18 years. She is the type of person you can go to for anything and she is always thinking of others. When she is with you, she is a true ray of Sunshine. Thank you, Missy, for all you do for the residents and staff day in and day out. Please give her this award.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO