Eau Claire, WI

HOLLY BERTLING

By Mary Ann Schumacher
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

STAFF OF THE STANLEY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – PAST & PRESENT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like the staff of the Stanley Correctional Institution, past and present, to receive a Sunshine Award. I have worked at the Stanley Correctional Institution for twenty years and the work their employees do every day should be acknowledged. The hours the staff put into serving the State of Wisconsin is not recognized by many but has been so appreciated over the years. You have chosen a career that in the long run will benefit you and your families. I appreciate all the hard work you do, even if I haven’t said it enough.
STANLEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

COLLEEN KOLPIEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colleen Kolpien is my sister and she is like a mom to me. She loves to work, even at the age of 77. She also loves to camp and she loves all the animals she has. She helps me a lot. I couldn’t imagine not having her in my life. She really is my SUNSHINE!!! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SHELLI LABARRE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Shelli LaBarre for the Sunshine Award. Shelli is an outstanding special education assistant at South Middle School. She is a total rock star! Her heart and soul are so warm, comforting, calm, caring, and filled with a ton of patience! I look forward to seeing her each day. I appreciate everything she does for our students and especially in our classroom.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MISSY RAUSS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Missy Rauss is very deserving of the Sunshine Award. She is a great example, always showing kindness and is always willing to help. Missy has been a dedicated employee to Meadowbrook at Black River Falls for over 18 years. She is the type of person you can go to for anything and she is always thinking of others. When she is with you, she is a true ray of Sunshine. Thank you, Missy, for all you do for the residents and staff day in and day out. Please give her this award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ALAN ROETTGER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Al Roettger is restoring an old car for me that belonged to my dad. He has brought a lot of sunshine into my life this past year by agreeing to take on the project. I want to try to give him some recognition and send a little sunshine his way. He is the best. Please give Al the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Play Space opens in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Five-dollar fun for anyone 12 months through 99 years and beyond. The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire opened its Play Space in downtown Chippewa Falls Friday morning, promoting learning and fun at a reasonable rate. Currently open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fridays...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DR. BRENT CARLSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Brent Carlson for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Carlson and his surgical team are the absolute best in my book. I had knee replacement surgery and within a matter of a few hours I was up and walking with crutches. I was able to go to my daughter’s home that evening to recover! I have been doing and feeling awesome since. Thank you, Dr. Brent, and your team!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

John Siegel announces candidacy for La Crosse County Sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The race for the next sheriff of La Crosse County is expanding. Thursday morning, Captain of Investigations for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department John Siegel announced his candidacy for the department’s top position. Siegel has 28 total years of experience in law...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Volunteers build beds in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteers spent their morning making sure kids throughout the Chippewa Valley have a comfortable place to sleep. Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Wisconsin-Chippewa Falls Chapter built 20 beds to donate to families in need. Volunteers from leadership Eau Claire also helped Saturday. While they had...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Western Wisconsin school referenda largely pass in Spring Election

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - School referenda on the ballot for districts across western Wisconsin largely passed after the results were counted from Tuesday night’s Spring General Election. 81 school referenda questions were on Wisconsin ballots Tuesday, with about a quarter of them posed to voters in the western third...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Festival Foods building new store in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - People living in or around Chippewa Falls will soon have a new option for grocery shopping. It was announced this month that Festival Foods is coming to Chippewa Falls. Milwaukee-based real estate firm Wangard Partners sold 7.4 of 60 acres of land at the intersection...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
NBC Sports

Bowman leaving Wisconsin to play closer to his Detroit home

MADISON, Wis. – Guard Lorne Bowman is leaving Wisconsin to play somewhere closer to his Detroit home. Bowman played 22 games this season and averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebound and 10.4 minutes. He had taken a leave of absence for the entire 2020-21 season and returned home to deal...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

MARY JOY BORTON, KATIE SCHOLZE, CARRIE LUDWIG, TIFFANY BOWE, LACEY ROGGENBUCK, JODY PINNOW, AND LAKELAND HOME HEALTHCARE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to send a very special thank you to Mary Joy Borton, Katie Scholze, Carrie Ludwig, Tiffany Bowe, Lacey Roggenbuck, Jody Pinnow, and Lakeland Home Healthcare. My mother, Ione, suffers from dementia and they have been by my side helping me navigate this new chapter in my mother’s life. I could not have done this without them. Please give them all the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WIFR

Get paid to watch baseball in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp baseball team has a unique position open for the 2022 season. The team tweeted about the offer around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Tuesday is opening day at ABC Supply stadium. The Sky Carp take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers tonight at 6:35 p.m.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

The Comeback Kids: Jaymeson Wilcox

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - An Oregon High School grad gets his big break in professional baseball after nearly a decade in serving his country. That is our next Comeback Kid, Jaymeson Wilcox. Wilcox spent eight years in the military and at that time, he knew it was time to come...
BELOIT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A Look Inside: La Grander’s Cheese Curds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here in Wisconsin, cheese-making is a family business. Tucked away in rural Clark county you’ll find La Grander’s Hillside Dairy. This family of Master Cheesemakers have made quite a name for themselves by creating quality cheese products including cheese curds. In “A Look Inside” WEAU takes a look at those cheese curds have become a mainstay in a Wisconsin restaurant chains delicious menu.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Hair dye challenge benefits ECCHA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four Manz Elementary School staff members have purple hair thanks to a fundraiser. As an incentive to raise money for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, four staff members at Manz agreed to let two 5th graders put purple streaks in their hair if the students raised at least $450.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Kickin’ it in the Park for NF

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - “Kickin it in the Park for NF” is a fun filled family event that is organized by local families to bring awareness and funding to fight Neurofibromatosis; a genetic disorder affecting approximately one in every 2,500-3,000 births that currently has no cure. The...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse building first new fire station in 55 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new fire station in La Crosse is marking the start of one era, and the end of another. For the first time in 55 years, a brand new station will soon be ready for use by the La Crosse Fire Department. The facility is...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Reward for information about bald eagle shot near Colfax now over $18,000

ANTIGO, Wis. (WEAU) - An eagle shot two weeks ago in Chippewa County, Wis. is recovering while the reward for information about the shooting increases. The Raptor Education Group in Antigo, Wis. said in a Facebook post late Monday night that they are “cautiously optimistic” about the eagle’s progress in recovering from being shot.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI

