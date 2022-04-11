ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘For All Mankind’ Heads to Mars in Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 1 day ago

Apple TV+ has officially set a Season 3 premiere date for alt-reality drama For All Mankind in a first look teaser. The series will officially return beginning Friday, June 10, with the premiere episode, and new installments will drop once a week on following Fridays. The newest season of the series...

FOX 28 Spokane

‘Barry’: Forgiveness Has to Be Earned in HBO’s First Season 3 Teaser (VIDEO)

The first teaser for Barry‘s long-awaited third season has arrived ahead of the show’s April premiere date, and there’s a lot of drama in store.In the brief segment, viewers get a little recap of last season’s final moments and reveals, including the message from Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) to Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) that Barry (Bill Hader) was responsible for his girlfriend Detective Janice Moss’ (Paula Newsome) death. And so, it’s a fitting voiceover from Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), which says, “Forgiveness has to be earned.”(Credit: HBO)This is just one of the many details teasing the next chapter, including a waiting room comfort session between Barry and girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Gene contemplating things over a gun, and much more. And while Noho Hank claims forgiveness must be earned, a voiceover from Barry argues, “Everybody deserves a second chance.”In Season 3, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself into acting, but getting out continues to be messy. While Barry has eliminated many external factors over the past two seasons, he’ll discover they weren’t the only forces at play. This time around, he’ll try making the right choices as will those around him.See Also‘Barry’ Sets Season 3 Premiere as HBO Teases Bill Hader’s Return (PHOTOS)Everyone’s favorite hit-man-turned-actor is back for more drama.Set to kick off Sunday, April 24, Barry‘s third season includes eight all-new episodes which will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Created by Alec Berg and star Bill Hader, the pair serve as directors and writers as well as executive producers alongside Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff.Catch the exciting teaser, below, and stay tuned for more first looks as Season 3 of Barry nears.﻿Barry, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 24, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max.
Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
Mars Orbiter Captures Images of China’s Rover From Space

China’s Tianwen-1 lander and Zhurong rover touched down on the Martian plain Utopia Planitia on May 14, 2021 after spending about three months orbiting the Red Planet. While the Chinese Space Agency has shared images of the rover and lander (including a cute family portrait taken by a wireless remote camera), NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been following the rover’s travels from above.
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter just keeps flying

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting another extension on life. The agency announced Tuesday that its 4-pound helicopter, which weighs just 1.5 pounds on Mars, will continue flying through September. It has already taken 21 flights on the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered,...
Watch how the Perseverance rover drives autonomously across Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been trundling across the surface of Mars since arriving on the planet in spectacular fashion in February last year. The six-wheeled, SUV-sized vehicle is currently on its way to the Jezero River Delta as it continues its search for evidence of ancient microbial life on the red planet.
'Knife-Edged Rocks' on Mars Force NASA Rover to Turn Around

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover is an accomplished mountain climber already. It's been slowly working its way up the lower layers of Mount Sharp, the central peak in the Gale Crater on Mars. But as all pioneering mountain climbers know, sometimes you have to reevaluate the route and find a better, safer way to go.
First Look at Kiernan Shipka & Diane Kruger in Roku’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’ (VIDEO)

Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger‘s upcoming drama — first announced for Quibi, then acquired by Roku — is almost here. Swimming with Sharks is set to debut in April, Roku, Inc. and Lionsgate have announced. The new series offers a look at the dark side of the Hollywood studio system, and follows a Hollywood assistant (Shipka’s Lou Simms) who turns the tables on an abusive boss (Kruger’s Joyce Holt). Check out the full first-look photos and trailer, below.
