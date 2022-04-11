Please Enable JavaScript

There is an uninformed myth that claims the earliest investors in the regulated cannabis industry were all unsophisticated cowboys, or earthy folks that believed cannabis was good for society as well as an untapped source of medical innovations. While this is at least a partially accurate portrayal of some early cannabis investors, most of the industry’s first financial backers were sophisticated capitalists who seized an opportunity to help create a new industry with the potential of producing huge profits.

ECONOMY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO