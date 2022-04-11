Please Enable JavaScript

Coming in on time and under budget – that's the dream, and by using microgrid technology to power a construction project with clean energy, that can also be the reality. Driven by a need to curb growing energy costs, paired with a sharp increase in the market demand for accelerated sustainability performance, contractors and customers alike are increasingly shifting to use clean energy to power jobsites. And an added bonus? Project schedules have been shortened due to the easy installation that modular, off-grid microgrids offer.
