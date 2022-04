I was driving south on 155, just shy of the “Blue Store”, when I saw them, American Gothic figures working in the fields. An old beat up tractor was dragging two people on a rusty piece of equipment. It was New Year’s Eve, unseasonably warm with rain forecast for the next day. It could only mean one thing — it was onion planting time in Noonday. Home of some of the sweetest onions in the world.

