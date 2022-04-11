RAW: PRES BIDEN VIRTUAL BRG W/ INDAN PM-UKRAINE AID

Related
Elite Russian officers want to POISON Putin and replace him with a chosen successor to restore trade ties with West, Ukrainian intelligence officials say
A plot to ‘poison’ Vladimir Putin and frame it as an accident has been hatched by Moscow’s elite, according to Ukrainian intelligence. A group of ‘influential’ individuals in Russia have allegedly started planning to remove the president from office – and even lined up a successor.
Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Russia slaps retaliatory sanctions on Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden
Russia issued personal sanctions to several top U.S. figures, including Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, in a retaliatory move against the United States.
Putin’s Former Judo Buddy Calls Him ‘Cowardly’ After the Russian Leader Lost His Black Belt
TOKYO — One of Japan’s most distinguished judo leaders has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, calling out his “cowardly” acts and joining a chorus of condemnation from civil society worldwide. “President Putin is a Judoka and these actions are against the spirit...
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Ukraine warns Russian troops may be surprised by 'deadly' Chernobyl ‘souvenirs’
Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant took radioactive “souvenirs” with them before evacuating the area, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear company.
Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion
Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO
Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
US allies increasingly worried as Biden administration inches back to Iran nuke deal
Friday’s ballistic missile attack by the Houthis, an Iranian-backed terror group based in Yemen, against a major Saudi oil depot is furthering feelings of anger and frustration among several key regional allies toward the Biden administration. The concern is that Iran’s proxies will escalate attacks in the region as...
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil.
Zelenskyy says he and his team work in the dark because if they switch the lights on, Russia could bomb them
The Ukrainian president has stayed in Kyiv throughout Russia's invasion. CBS' "60 Minutes" reported that his command center has blacked-out hallways.
Alexander Vindman says the January 6 riot was Putin's signal to start building forces on Ukraine's border
Several former officials told The New York Times that Trump contributed to a geopolitical climate that allowed for Putin's power grab in Ukraine.
Putin's former chief economic adviser says the number of Russians living in poverty will probably double, maybe triple, in the wake of the Ukraine war
Nearly 19 million Russians live in poverty but Putin is more concerned with his territorial ambitions, Andrei Illarionov told the BBC.
Obama refers to 'Vice President Biden' in his White House return
Former President Barack Obama jokingly referred to "Vice President Biden" during his White House return to promote the Affordable Care Act.
The Kremlin plans to send 100,000 Ukrainians to Siberia and the Arctic Circle, report says, as Zelenskyy warns of 'filtration camps' for captured people
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of moving thousands of people from the city of Mariupol to "filtration camps" along the Russian border.
Viktor Orban About To Make West's Putin Problem Worse, Opponent Warns
Defeated candidate Peter Marki-Zay told Newsweek that Orban will be "emboldened" to go against against European and American allies.
Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war
The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
Biden’s America is no longer a free country, but a nation of lies (Letters)
People supporting this administration better wake up! Gas prices will soon hit $12 a gallon or higher. We no longer have an oil reserve, thanks to this new socialist-style government. Biden is somehow blaming Putin for causing Biden’s own unbelievably high leadership failures? Citizens somehow just forgot that this country’s chaos began about a year before Putin invaded Ukraine? Biden is banning our entire fossil fuel source, which is the largest in the world?
Trump Says Candidates Rejecting His Election Fraud Claims Have Gone 'Woke'
The former president praised Republicans during a fundraiser last week who have gone "all in" on his unproven claims of voter fraud.
