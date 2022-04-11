ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Bill to require boating licenses for Mainers under 25 up for final vote

coast931.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Mainers may be required to obtain boating licenses under new legislation. According to the Portland Press Herald, the proposed bill would require boaters under the age of 25 to pass an education and safety course...

coast931.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Bill to help young Mainers buy homes, cut student debt passes Senate

AUGUSTA, Maine — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE:USM forgives $2 million in student debt. The Maine Senate has approved legislation to improve access to homeownership through partial student debt relief. The Senate approved the piece of legislation with a 20-13 vote. The bill would create a program to boost first-time homebuyers...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

An Open Letter to the Selfish Jerk on the Maine Turnpike This Morning

I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
MAINE STATE
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Cars
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Cars
Portland, ME
Government
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Michigan Advance

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Vehicles#Mainers#The Portland Press Herald#The U S Coast Guard#The Maine Legislature
Western Iowa Today

Proposed Constitutional Amendment Requires Vote to Raise Taxes

(Des Moines, IA) — The chairman of the Iowa Senate’s tax-writing committee is proposing a constitutional amendment that would require a supermajority vote in the legislature to raise the state income tax or the sales tax. Senator Dan Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs, says this proposed constitutional amendment would provide stability in tax policy. A lobbyist for the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter, Pam Mackey Taylor, says that would make it almost impossible to raise taxes. If Dawson’s proposal clears every legislative hurdle, the earliest Iowa voters would see a similar proposal for Iowa’s constitution would be in the 2024 General Election ballot.
DES MOINES, IA
Q106.5

Proposal Ups State’s Relief Checks to $850 For Qualified Mainers

Another increase to state-issued relief checks has been proposed. As Mainers face more financial challenges, whether it be at the gas pump, electricity bills, heating oil, or groceries, more relief could be coming. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed increasing the state-issued relief checks from $750 to $850. The supplemental budget proposal, which was announced in February, returns half of the budget surplus back to Maine taxpayers.
MAINE STATE
Inside Nova

Bill ending requirement for parental support heads to governor

It took a conference committee to get to a resolution, but legislation to end a century-old requirement that adult children be financially responsible for their parents has landed on the desk of Gov. Youngkin. The sentiment embodied in current state law may have been the right one when it was...
RELATIONSHIPS
Q97.9

Are These Really the Prettiest Towns in Each New England State?

Just like any other person starting their work week this week, I opened my Facebook feed to catch up on the stuff I missed over the weekend. What I found instead was a dated article that chose the "prettiest towns" in each state. The article came from Architectural Digest and highlighted whatever town had a combination of pretty architecture and an abundance of nature, with bonus points to towns with history embedded in its buildings.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
Atlantic City Press

Testa to introduce bill to address New Jersey's abandoned boat build-up

TRENTON — State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, says he plans on introducing legislation to permit thousands of dollars in state funds to be used to remove hundreds of boats abandoned in the state’s waterways. “Local governments and property taxpayers simply do not have the capacity...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy